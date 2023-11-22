TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,288 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 500,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 135,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,563,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 4,826,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,662. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

