TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,694. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $599.89. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

