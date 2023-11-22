Truist Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $674.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $668.00 to $674.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.74.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 693.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 29,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.