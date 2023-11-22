TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.88), with a volume of 721348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60 ($2.02).

TT Electronics Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.31 million, a PE ratio of -5,006.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.63.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.