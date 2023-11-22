Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,197 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

