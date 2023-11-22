UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,915,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,029 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $79,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 562,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,168. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.