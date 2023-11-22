UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,780. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

