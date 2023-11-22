UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 531.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,194.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 184,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 33,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

