Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.19% of Union Pacific worth $2,730,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

