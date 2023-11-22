Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $223.77. 486,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

