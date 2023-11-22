United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. 30,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,702. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.