UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Capital International Investors’ 8th Largest Position

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,524,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,282,285 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 1.46% of UnitedHealth Group worth $6,499,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $543.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,495. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

