Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is Marcho Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,635 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 10.8% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Unity Software worth $47,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,852.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

