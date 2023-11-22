Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,291.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,152.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 102,047 shares of company stock valued at $811,545. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 261.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 8,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
