Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.31. 615,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,018,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,246 shares of company stock worth $993,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

