Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $36.31

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.31, but opened at $32.35. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 1,013,773 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 344.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

