Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $147.01. 64,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

