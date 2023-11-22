Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.62. 47,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

