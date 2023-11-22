Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 96,978 shares.The stock last traded at $203.74 and had previously closed at $202.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,961,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

