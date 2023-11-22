Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,760 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $183,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

