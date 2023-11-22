Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,304 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 221,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,720. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

