Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Cut to GBX 600

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

Victoria Stock Down 20.0 %

Victoria stock traded down GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.02). The stock had a trading volume of 874,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,538. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The company has a market capitalization of £277.75 million, a P/E ratio of -310.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.