Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Cut to GBX 600

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.
Victoria Stock Down 20.0 %
Victoria stock traded down GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.02). The stock had a trading volume of 874,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,538. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 228 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.13). The company has a market capitalization of £277.75 million, a P/E ratio of -310.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24.
