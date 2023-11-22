Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,504,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,352,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.07. 1,626,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $254.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.