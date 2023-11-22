Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $253.93. 1,917,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.