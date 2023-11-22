Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1826958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,596 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

