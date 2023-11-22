Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.76% of Waste Connections worth $1,385,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.80. 415,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.