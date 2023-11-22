WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of WEC Energy Group worth $226,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. 47,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,680. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.