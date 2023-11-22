Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. 694,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,074. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.