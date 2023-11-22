Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.53. 7,892,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,862,736. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $379.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

