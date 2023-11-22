Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 503,138 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WB

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.