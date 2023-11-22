Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $189.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.64. 346,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,781. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

