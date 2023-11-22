Wells Fargo & Company Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $48.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. 1,701,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,126,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

