Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

OVV traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,182. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,097,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 29.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,951,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,839,000 after buying an additional 447,971 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

