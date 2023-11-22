WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 899,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 13.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRE opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

