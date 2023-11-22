WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 661 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.