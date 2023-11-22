Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.14

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 101172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
