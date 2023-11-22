William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 19,327 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of STAG Industrial worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

