Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,717. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

