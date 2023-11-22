Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

DEO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 325,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

