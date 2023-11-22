Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.85. 516,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

