Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,477,006. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

