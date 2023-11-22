Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. 1,752,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,371. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

