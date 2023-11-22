Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 791,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,259,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. 926,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,310. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

