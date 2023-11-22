Wills Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,149. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

