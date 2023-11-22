Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,509 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,509 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Synopsys worth $352,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Synopsys by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 278.6% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 11,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.34. 292,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,688. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.42 and a 200-day moving average of $451.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

