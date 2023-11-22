Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 337,799 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,799 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Atlassian worth $263,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,166,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,129 shares of company stock worth $65,450,887. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.63. 493,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,850. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.28. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.