Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 485,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,628,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock valued at $20,880,573,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,163. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $562.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.88 and a 200 day moving average of $512.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

