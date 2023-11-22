Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Intuitive Surgical worth $821,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.59. 561,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

