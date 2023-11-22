Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 133,341 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,341 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gartner worth $292,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,890 shares of company stock worth $35,315,250. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.70. 123,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $432.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

