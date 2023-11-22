Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 650,966 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,966 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $400,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.39. 431,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

